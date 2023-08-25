Bill Clinton and Prince Charles 'Breaking a Sweat' Over Secrets Barbra Streisand Plans to Spill in Her Tell-All Book
Former president Bill Clinton's in a lather and King Charles is having a royal flush in fear of what they'll find in Barbra Streisand's upcoming tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned, according to spies who say the A-listers are in a frenzy to get their hands on an early copy.
Set to hit shelves November 7, the memoir weighs in at a hefty 992 pages packed with bombshells about the rich and famous — and none of them are reportedly more nervous than Clinton and Chuck.
"Even before the ink is dry on the book's pages, heavyweights like Clinton and the usually dignified King Charles are breaking a sweat over what secrets Babs is going to spill," a source spilled to the National Enquirer.
"With the promise of dish about Streisand's life, loves and everything in between, it's no wonder these powerful men are feeling the heat! They both have complicated relationships with her and are desperately trying to hold of an advance copy," claimed the insider.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Streisand's rep for comment.
Sadly for them, the 81-year-old songbird's scribblings are being kept under lock and key until the book's publication date — but sources told RadarOnline.com what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated memoir.
In the book, we're told that Streisand will open up about her often-strained relationship with her mother, Diana, a semi-professional opera singer who wanted her daughter to go to secretarial school.
Insiders claimed it took Barbra at least five years to write her autobiography, and Clinton and Charles aren't the only men allegedly featured in the pages.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Way We Were singer will touch on her many romances, including her failed first marriage to M*A*S*H movie star Elliott Gould. She reportedly dated Warren Beatty in 1969 and spent a decade with hairdresser turned film mogul Jon Peters starting in 1973.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In 1988, Streisand was frequently seen with Miami Vice stud Don Johnson, but claims they never got serious.
Barbra and tennis ace Andre Agassi were a love match in the early 1990s, despite an age gap of 28 years. “The public outcry only added spice,” Andre said.
Streisand will also write about her husband, James Brolin, and how she never expected to find the love of her life at age 54, RadarOnline.com has been told. The two wed in July 1998 — exactly two years after being set up at a dinner party.
“It’s every woman’s dream to be some man’s dream woman,” said the singer, who added the actor completes her. “He fills a void in my life. He makes me feel very safe.”