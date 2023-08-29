Massive Shakeup: King Charles Cutting 20 Percent of Royal Household Staff in Move Backed by Queen Camilla
King Charles is planning to cut "dozens" of jobs in a major staff "shakeup" supported by Queen Camilla as he moves to modernize the monarchy after his coronation, palace insiders revealed.
The crown wants to get rid of at least 20 percent of his royal household staff, having expressed his desire for a slimmed-down regime ever since he assumed the throne.
RadarOnline.com told you first that King Charles was planning on making "massive" changes to his late mother's staff that were anticipated to be "much larger than anything seen in the last 70 years" in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death last fall.
The newly minted ruler "wants to be his own man," the palace insiders dished in September. "He doesn't want his mother's staff telling him what his mother would do."
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that his plans to trim his household staff had ruffled the feathers of those who had dedicated years of their lives serving Elizabeth.
"There is resentment and anger as people feel like they are being tossed aside after a long time of service to the crown," explained one tipster.
A new report claimed the job cuts would hit Buckingham Palace, Sandringham, and Windsor Castle. "There is a real feeling that the staffing at all the palaces is too heavy," one insider claimed, per The Mail on Sunday.
If those numbers are accurate, Charles would be axing one in five of his middle-management staff.
"The King and Queen would prefer to pay people proper wages top to bottom but have less people," a source said. "There are chefs for them and chefs for the staff. Why, they ask, can't there be one lot of kitchen staff for everyone?"
"Her Majesty cannot abide too many people doing the same jobs. Senior housekeeper, executive housekeepers and juniors," one tipster explained.
The rumblings behind closed doors are that Camilla is set to have a key role in overseeing the changes and is claimed to believe "a leveling-up of royal staff" is needed.
It seems the king may have some pushback as his sister, Princess Anne, told a Canadian news channel that scaling back the monarchy didn't seem like the best strategy going forward, suggesting they needed more help now that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew are no longer carrying out official duties.
"I think 'slimmed-down' was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment," she said in May. "It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing … I'm not quite sure what else we can do."