Massive Shakeup: King Charles Cutting 20 Percent of Royal Household Staff in Move Backed by Queen Camilla

If those numbers are accurate, Charles would be axing one in five of his middle-management staff.

"The King and Queen would prefer to pay people proper wages top to bottom but have less people," a source said. "There are chefs for them and chefs for the staff. Why, they ask, can't there be one lot of kitchen staff for everyone?"

"Her Majesty cannot abide too many people doing the same jobs. Senior housekeeper, executive housekeepers and juniors," one tipster explained.

