'Not a Good Idea': King Charles III's Only Sister Princess Anne Warns Against 'Slimming Down' Monarchy Days Before Coronation

Princess Anne is warning against the direction of the "slimmed down" monarchy in an extraordinary interview before her brother King Charles III's coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, 72, addressed the issue in a rare sit-down with Canada's CBC News, released five days before the crown is bestowed on Charles, 74, this Saturday. After Prince Harry and Meghan Marke's exit from the Royal Family, as well as her brother Prince Andrew's fall from grace following his sex scandal, Anne warned against "slimming" it down further.

"It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing," she told the outlet. "I think that 'slimmed down' was said in a day when there were a few more people to make that seem like a justifiable comment." As for justifying it by saying the world changes, Anne shot back: "It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."

Anne was also asked what type of King she felt her brother would be, and she couldn't help but poke fun at Charles. "Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change," his younger sister joked. When asked if she was concerned about the future of the Royal Family, Anne responded: "No."

Anne got somber when commenting on her father's death. As RadarOnline.com reported, Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

"Covid stole from my father, who lost a lot of the people who would have gone to see him and come and talk to him and have those conversations that would have kept him interested. He lost all of that," she said. "I'm sure that there are lots of families who will tell you the same thing. For the older generation, losing those contacts - online didn't do that for everybody," Anne continued.

As for the image of Queen Elizabeth grieving alone at Prince Philip's funeral due to Covid regulations, Anne agreed the safety protocol was "thievery." "In some ways, I'm glad we didn't see that, at that moment," she said of her mother sitting alone. "When you see the photograph it's much worse somehow."

Charles' coronation will take place on May 6. Despite their estranged relationship, Harry will attend without his wife, Meghan. The ex-Suits actress will stay behind in California with their two children, Lilibet, 1, and Archie, who turns 4 on the same day. Sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Meghan's no-show was all part of the Royal Family's "master plan."

