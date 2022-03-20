Buckingham Palace Set To Launch 'Military-Style' Operation To Get Queen Elizabeth To Prince Philips' Memorial Service

According to Daily Mail, the 95-year-old monarch is set to be flown nearly 15 minutes from her residence in Windsor Castle to the sight of the memorial service at Buckingham Palace later this month on March 29.

The Dean’s Yard, where the memorial service will specifically be taking place, is reportedly set to be sealed off and six-foot privacy screens will be put in place to protect the Queen. A tunnel is also allegedly set to be put in place so Elizabeth can arrive to the service – potentially before everybody else – so as to block any photographs being taken upon her arrival.