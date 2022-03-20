Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Back Together? The Two Were Spotted Showing Up To A Casino In California

The two called off their engagement a day after the most recent football season ending. Rodgers was reportedly disheartened after failing to get his team to the Super Bowl upon losing to the 49ers right before the big game.

Soon after news came out about the split, Rodgers made rather harsh remarks saying that he needed to "focus" on the upcoming season before adding that he didn't need any more "distractions."

The football star must have realized how bad his comments came across, because he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show soon after to tell Woodley: "I never meant to get you in the middle of it... I do have a lot of feelings of remorse for that."