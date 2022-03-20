The Inspiring Story of Model and Influencer Amanda Awayda

It is common to hear people say to follow your passion. However, what they don't mention is that often the journey isn't easy. From discouragements, lack of finances to support your ideas to the numerous risks, there are many roadblocks along the way, and sometimes, you fail to achieve what you want.

It becomes even harder with no one to hold your hand as you don't know what you are supposed to do or where to improve. This was the case for top model and influencer Amanda Awayda. Although she knew that she wanted a career in modeling, she didn't know where to start and had no prior experience in the modeling industry. But she did not give up.