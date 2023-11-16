Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Joe Jonas
Exclusive

'Completely Not True': Joe Jonas Not 'Livid' After Seeing Estranged Wife Sophie Turner Lock Lips With Peregrine Pearson: Rep

joe jonas not livid after sophie turner kissed peregrine pearson divorce custody pp
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas is not "livid" with ex Sophie Turner for seemingly moving on, a source told RadarOnline.com.

By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Joe Jonas has no bitterness toward estranged wife Sophie Turner after photos emerged of her sharing a kiss with British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders close to the Cake by the Ocean crooner alleged that he was "livid" after seeing that Turner moved on soon after their breakup, according to a sensational new report. On the contrary, a rep for Jonas tells RadarOnline.com that "it's completely not true."

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas not livid after sophie turner kissed peregrine pearson divorce custody
Source: MEGA

A rep for Jonas tells RadarOnline.com that "it's completely not true."

Turner was seen locking lips with the British aristocrat during an outing in Paris in late October. They were claimed to have later reunited at the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France.

Jonas filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage, noting their union was irretrievably broken. The exes share two young daughters, Willa and Delphine.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair shared in a joint statement about their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas not livid after sophie turner kissed peregrine pearson divorce custody
Source: Papadakis Press/MEGA

British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson seen smiling in the photo above.

Jonas' divorce petition said that both he and the Game of Thrones starlet have the means to financially support their daughters, adding that "they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children" in the wake of their breakup.

The docs noted the girls were often staying with their father in Miami and "other locations throughout the United States" as he and his brothers toured the country.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas
Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas not livid after sophie turner kissed peregrine pearson divorce custody
Source: MEGA

Jonas filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage, noting their union was irretrievably broken.

In a recent development, the famous exes agreed on a temporary shared custody arrangement, but it only lasts until January.

"Things are far from settled between Joe and Sophie," said an insider, according to the disputed report. "Joe believes Sophie wants the kids with her in England for long spells so she can pursue her romance, and he wants an arrangement where his daughters will be in the U.S."

The Jonas rep told RadarOnline.com that is not accurate.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas not livid after sophie turner kissed peregrine pearson divorce custody
Source: MEGA

The exes share two young daughters, Willa and Delphine.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jonas and Turner for comment.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

As we previously reported, according to legal documents, "due to the ongoing and productive nature of mediation," the former flames agreed to split the next few months equally between them "in anticipation of an amicable resolution of all issues being reached."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.