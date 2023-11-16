'Completely Not True': Joe Jonas Not 'Livid' After Seeing Estranged Wife Sophie Turner Lock Lips With Peregrine Pearson: Rep

Turner was seen locking lips with the British aristocrat during an outing in Paris in late October. They were claimed to have later reunited at the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France.

Jonas filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage, noting their union was irretrievably broken. The exes share two young daughters, Willa and Delphine.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair shared in a joint statement about their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."