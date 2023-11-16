'Completely Not True': Joe Jonas Not 'Livid' After Seeing Estranged Wife Sophie Turner Lock Lips With Peregrine Pearson: Rep
Joe Jonas has no bitterness toward estranged wife Sophie Turner after photos emerged of her sharing a kiss with British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders close to the Cake by the Ocean crooner alleged that he was "livid" after seeing that Turner moved on soon after their breakup, according to a sensational new report. On the contrary, a rep for Jonas tells RadarOnline.com that "it's completely not true."
Turner was seen locking lips with the British aristocrat during an outing in Paris in late October. They were claimed to have later reunited at the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France.
Jonas filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage, noting their union was irretrievably broken. The exes share two young daughters, Willa and Delphine.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair shared in a joint statement about their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Jonas' divorce petition said that both he and the Game of Thrones starlet have the means to financially support their daughters, adding that "they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children" in the wake of their breakup.
The docs noted the girls were often staying with their father in Miami and "other locations throughout the United States" as he and his brothers toured the country.
In a recent development, the famous exes agreed on a temporary shared custody arrangement, but it only lasts until January.
"Things are far from settled between Joe and Sophie," said an insider, according to the disputed report. "Joe believes Sophie wants the kids with her in England for long spells so she can pursue her romance, and he wants an arrangement where his daughters will be in the U.S."
The Jonas rep told RadarOnline.com that is not accurate.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jonas and Turner for comment.
As we previously reported, according to legal documents, "due to the ongoing and productive nature of mediation," the former flames agreed to split the next few months equally between them "in anticipation of an amicable resolution of all issues being reached."