Sophie Turner Has No Plans to 'Destroy' Ex Joe Jonas' 'Good Guy' Image With Tell-All Book Despite Rumors

Swift, 33, and Jonas, 34, briefly dated for three months in 2008 before he infamously broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.

Fifteen years later, Swift has welcomed Turner, 27, and the estranged couple's two children into her Tribeca home.

After the Jonas Brothers member filed to end their four-year marriage, Swift allowed Turner and the estranged couple's two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, to use her NYC apartment while the HBO star works through custody matters.