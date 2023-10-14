Sophie Turner Has No Plans to 'Destroy' Ex Joe Jonas' 'Good Guy' Image With Tell-All Book Despite Rumors
A sensational report said Game of Thrones vixen Sophie Turner was planning a scandalous tell-all about her soon-to-be ex-husband Joe Jonas — and she was getting help from one of his ex-girlfriends, Taylor Swift; however, sources denied the rumors and told RadarOnline.com that simply isn't true.
Swift, 33, and Jonas, 34, briefly dated for three months in 2008 before he infamously broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.
Fifteen years later, Swift has welcomed Turner, 27, and the estranged couple's two children into her Tribeca home.
After the Jonas Brothers member filed to end their four-year marriage, Swift allowed Turner and the estranged couple's two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, to use her NYC apartment while the HBO star works through custody matters.
After the gal pals were spotted out on the town, a shocking report claimed that insiders suggested the pair were plotting Turner's divorce strategy.
The report's sources claimed the actress was planning a memoir filled with "embarrassing" tales about Jonas.
"They're spending lots of time together and have a ton of stories to share about Joe," the insider told the outlet. "It's kind of fun for them to let it rip — and outside of the kids' hearing range, of course."
The source also accused the Bad Blood singer of holding a grudge against Jonas for dumping her more than 15 years ago.
"They've been comparing notes on what they loathe about Joe," the spy said, though they claimed the newfound friendship has been equally cathartic for the British actress.
"It's been a relief for Sophie to confide in Taylor, too, knowing Swift understands where she's coming from," the insider said before they noted, "Taylor's saga provided Sophie with some dish that will prove very embarrassing to Joe."
Though the What a Man Gotta Do singer and Turner have an ironclad prenup that protects their respective fortunes, the tug-of-war over their tots is devolving into a dirty legal slugfest.
The source alleged that the estranged couple previously agreed to raise their American-born girls out of the spotlight near Turner's hometown in England, but now Jonas has "changed his mind."
"He's suddenly changed his mind and wants to keep the girls in the U.S. — and he's going for full custody," the source said while noting the couple's mediation. "Still, Sophie intends to fight as hard as she can to hang onto her kids."