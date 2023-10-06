'Joe Underestimated Her': Sophie Turner Ready to Fight Back in Ugly Divorce War

As for what sparked his decision to call it quits, sources said that a number of factors were at play but Jonas allegedly heard Turner badmouthing him to a pal, leading him to end their four-year marriage.

Jonas is seeking 50/50 custody after filing for divorce in Miami on September 1 with sources close to him claiming that Turner had been out and about far too often, leaving him alone to look after their daughters.

Turner later accused her ex of refusing to hand over the girls' passports so they could return to England with her, citing an international child abduction law.