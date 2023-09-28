EXPOSED: Sophie Turner Using Joe Jonas' Smoking Gun Letter as Evidence in Divorce Battle

Sophie Turner is using her estranged husband’s private letter to obliterate the divorce petition Joe Jonas filed in Florida, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the bombshell evidence!

The nearly 300-word smoking gun missive showed that as of July 2023, the 34-year-old singer had no intentions of blindsiding Turner with the divorce documents in September.

In fact, Turner charged the happy couple planned to live in a “forever” home in England, where they signed a contract and put down a 10-percent deposit for a $9.1 million spread in Wallingford, Oxford.