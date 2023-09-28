EXPOSED: Sophie Turner Using Joe Jonas' Smoking Gun Letter as Evidence in Divorce Battle
Sophie Turner is using her estranged husband’s private letter to obliterate the divorce petition Joe Jonas filed in Florida, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the bombshell evidence!
The nearly 300-word smoking gun missive showed that as of July 2023, the 34-year-old singer had no intentions of blindsiding Turner with the divorce documents in September.
In fact, Turner charged the happy couple planned to live in a “forever” home in England, where they signed a contract and put down a 10-percent deposit for a $9.1 million spread in Wallingford, Oxford.
The letter, apparently written to the homeowners, showed Jonas gushing like one of his teenage fans about the beautiful landscape and how the property was an ideal home for the couple's two daughters, ages 3 and 1.
“When my wife and I decided, we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our (oldest) daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house,” stated the letter that was included in Turner’s motion to get the case dismissed from Miami-Dade County Family Court.
“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning, we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before,” Jonas enthused.
“Stepping into your beautiful walled garden, we were greeted by the sight of your children enjoying a delightful picnic in the dappled shade of a tree accompanied by a macramé swing it was simply heavenly.”
The slap-happy Jonas even imagined hanging out at the local pub and using one of the rooms as his music studio.
“I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat. You have designed your home beautifully - I was incredibly inspired by the layout of the rooms and the energy of the house."
“I couldn’t help but notice the musicality of the house and the fact it has a huge room ready to be my recording studio is amazing - there is nothing about the design we would want to change,” he added. “I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after and for many many years pay homage to the magic you have created.”
Turner's father even gave his thumbs up to the purchase.
"My father in law is an incredibly keen gardener, an he was suitable impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Turner is seeking to get the divorce petition dismissed in Florida while she seeks custody in federal court under the Hague Convention – since she accused Jonas of blocking her from taking their daughters back to the UK.
“Mother has asked Father to agree to the children returning to England, but Father has refused.” She also charged in court documents that most of the children’s possessions are stored in the UK.
“Many of the parties’ and the children’s belongings had been shipped to the United Kingdom between May 5 and July 31, 2023. The items were cleared from the rental property in Warwickshire and are currently in a storage facility in Reading, in readiness to be moved to the Oxford property upon completion in December 2023,” the court documents stated.