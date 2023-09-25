Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Custody Deal Days After Actress Slapped Estranged Husband With Bombshell Lawsuit

Sophie Turner and her estranged husband Joe Jonas have hashed out a temporary deal over custody of their daughters — which will be in place until a decision is made in her bombshell lawsuit against the singer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Turner’s lawyer wrote a letter to the federal judge presiding over Turner’s lawsuit against Jonas demanding their daughters be returned to England.

Turner sued Jonas claiming he had refused to return the children’s passports which blocked her from taking their children overseas. The actress said Jonas decided to abruptly end their marriage after an argument in August. She said they had moved to England in April and recently bought a home.

Turner said the plan was to raise their children in the UK and make it their “forever home.” The actress said Jonas has had the kids for the past couple of months while she shot a television show in England. Jonas took their girls on tour with him. Turner said she was scheduled to meet her family in September, but Jonas slapped her with divorce papers in August.

Her lawsuit demanded the court order Jonas to return the passports and stop preventing them from going back to England. Jonas denied the claims and said the Florida court judge, where he filed for divorce, had ordered the kids not to leave the United States. Now, in the new letter written by Turner’s lawyer, it has been revealed that the exes have decided to bring the temperature down a bit in their fight.

Per their temporary deal, the children will stay in New York until a decision is made by the courts. The consent order reads, “This Interim Consent Order makes no determination on the merits of the Petition, or on either party’s respective claims and defenses, and is entered without prejudice to either party’s position.”

The two asked the court to order, “that the Mother and Father are prohibited from removing their two children, WRJ, born in 2020, and DMJ, born in 2022 (collectively, the “children”), or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court.” The judge has yet to sign off.

Turner has yet to respond to Jonas' divorce demanding joint custody of the children. For her part, Turner has been spending time with Jonas’ other ex, Taylor Swift.