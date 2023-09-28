Here's What Sophie Turner Was Caught Doing by Joe Jonas on Ring Camera That Make Him File for Divorce
Joe Jonas' final straw with Sophie Turner was when he caught her on their ring camera doing or saying something behind his back, and now, RadarOnline.com has learned about what went down that made him file for divorce.
Jonas, 34, allegedly heard Turner, 27, badmouthing him to a pal, leading him to end their short-lived four-year marriage.
“It wasn’t anything more than that,” a source shared with US Weekly on Wednesday. “But that was the final straw.”
The musician and the Game of Thrones actress have been at odds since he filed to end their union earlier this month, with their two children being their main issue.
Jonas and Turner share daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, whose name was recently discovered in court docs — who became the center of their bitter divorce war. The girls had stayed with the Jonas Brothers rocker for three months while Turner was filming in the U.K.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Turner sued her ex, accusing him of abducting the kids and holding their passports hostage. She claimed he was "refusing" to return their children or send them back to her overseas. The actress also alleged she was blindsided by the divorce and found out about the filing after it made headlines.
Jonas hit back, claiming Turner was aware the divorce was coming and argued their kids "are American citizens." He said that if their British mom chooses to live in the U.K. permanently, he's happy to shuttle them internationally.
“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens," the response read.
He also took issue with her abduction claim.
“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the letter stated.
In the end, Jonas and Turner came to a temporary custody arrangement. The actress has been spotted with her children in NYC and is allegedly "crashing" at Jonas' ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's place.