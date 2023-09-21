Joe Jonas Fires Back at Ex Sophie Turner's 'Misleading' Child Abduction Claim, Says She Knew Divorce Was Coming

Joe Jonas shut down his estranged wife Sophie Turner's lawsuit, accusing him of abducting their children and holding their passports hostage in a vicious response through his rep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The American singer, 34, filed for divorce from the U.K. actress, 27, earlier this month. Jonas has been with their two daughters for the past three months in the U.S. while Turner filmed a project in England.