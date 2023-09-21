Joe Jonas Fires Back at Ex Sophie Turner's 'Misleading' Child Abduction Claim, Says She Knew Divorce Was Coming
Joe Jonas shut down his estranged wife Sophie Turner's lawsuit, accusing him of abducting their children and holding their passports hostage in a vicious response through his rep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The American singer, 34, filed for divorce from the U.K. actress, 27, earlier this month. Jonas has been with their two daughters for the past three months in the U.S. while Turner filmed a project in England.
Turner sued the Jonas bro, accusing him of "refusing" to return their children or send them back to her overseas. The Games of Thrones actress also claimed she was blindsided by his divorce filing and found out about it in the news.
However, the singer said not so fast, alleging she knew their divorce was coming.
"After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago," Jonas' rep said in a lengthy statement obtained by TMZ.
Jonas said the kids "are American citizens" but seemed on board with the girls being shuttled internationally to spend time with their British mom if she chooses to live in the U.K. permanently.
“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."
Jonas' rep also made it seem like they were shocked by her accusations, claiming Joe had recently spent time with Turner in New York, and she's had the children ever since.
"Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup," his rep stated, adding, "Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK."
The rep also scoffed at Turner's accusation that her ex is holding their daughters' passports hostage, simply saying, "If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."
The singer's biggest issue seemed to be his soon-to-be ex-wife's allegation that he abducted their girls.
“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."
Jonas is still hanging onto hope that he and Turner can "move forward in a more constructive and private manner."