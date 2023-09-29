Sophie Turner Seeks UK Home Court Advantage in Vicious Divorce/Custody Battle With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is hell-bent on seeking home court advantage against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, by slamming him with divorce papers in England, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Game of Thrones starlet filed the divorce papers just three days after Jonas blindsided her with his petition in Miami – but the scrappy Turner is putting up a vicious fight to get that case summarily tossed out, court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.

What’s more, Turner argued the 34-year-old hip-shaking singer hasn’t even established bona fide residency in the state of Florida – and the couple had already put down a 10 percent deposit on a $9.1 million “forever’ home in the UK’s Wallingford, Oxford.