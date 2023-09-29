Sophie Turner Seeks UK Home Court Advantage in Vicious Divorce/Custody Battle With Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner is hell-bent on seeking home court advantage against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, by slamming him with divorce papers in England, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Game of Thrones starlet filed the divorce papers just three days after Jonas blindsided her with his petition in Miami – but the scrappy Turner is putting up a vicious fight to get that case summarily tossed out, court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
What’s more, Turner argued the 34-year-old hip-shaking singer hasn’t even established bona fide residency in the state of Florida – and the couple had already put down a 10 percent deposit on a $9.1 million “forever’ home in the UK’s Wallingford, Oxford.
“Since March 10, 2023, neither of the Parties nor their children have lived in, resided, or stayed at the Florida property,” the bombshell court documents seeking to dismiss the case stated.
“The Florida property went under contract for sale in April 2023, and it ultimately sold on August 15, 2023. Since August 15, 2023, neither Father nor Mother have owned or rented any real property in Florida, and no real property in Florida was owned or rented as of the date of filing the Petition.”
Turner has appeared to have outmaneuvered Jonas by filing a federal lawsuit in New York, accusing him of child abduction under the Hague Convention for blocking her attempts to take their daughters, ages 3 and 1, back home to England. Turner also requested the federal court to resolve the international tug-of-war over custody.
Jonas has publicly denied the allegations and seemed overwhelmed by Turner’s aggressive legal tactics.
"Mother is domiciled in England & Wales,” court documents filed by Turner stated. “Mother solicitors, Harbottle & Lewis LLP, issued her divorce petition in England & Wales on September 8, 2023. Father has not yet responded to the English divorce Petition."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the marital scrum erupted after an angry Jonas viewed shocking footage on a Ring camera inside their home and filed divorce papers on September 5 while Turner was in England on a movie shoot. Jonas claimed the four-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
During an emergency hearing before 11th Judicial Circuit Judge David Young in Miami, the lawyers for the feuding couple agreed to duke out the residency issues and the emergency motion to dismiss the case in December.
The exes have agreed to keep the children in New York City, where Turner is reportedly crashing at the home of her pal Taylor Swift.
Jonas’ lawyer, Thomas J. Sasser, called Turner’s request to scuttle the Miami case “concerning and problematic,” according to the UK Sun.
But Turner seems to have empirical evidence Jonas is a nascent resident of Florida, and their home turf is across the pond, court documents charged.
“The facts also establish that neither Father nor Mother resided in Florida for 6 months prior to the date of filing the Petition,” stated court documents filed by Turner’s renowned attorney Beth T. Vogelsang.
“By way of example only, they were in England totaling about 19 weeks, including the 3½ months since they relocated to England on April 10, 2023. In all of 2023, the Parties were physically present at the Florida property only twice: from January 5 to February 9, and from February 20 to March 10, 2023.”
“In the absence of any actual presence in Florida and the lack of any intention by either of the Parties to be a Florida resident during the applicable time period, this Court must dismiss the Petition for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Turner submitted a smoking gun letter Jonas penned to the homeowners of the UK property they planned to purchase as evidence of their residency.
“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning, we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before,” Jonas gushed.