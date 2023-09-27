Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner 'Crashing' at Taylor Swift's Townhouse After She and Ex Joe Jonas Agreed to Keep Daughters in NYC

sophieturner taylorswift pp
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner is reportedly crashing at Taylor Swift's Tribeca pad post-split.

By:

Sep. 27 2023, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sophie Turner was seen leaving Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse with her two daughters on the heels of her messy split from estranged husband Joe Jonas.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Joan star is rumored to be "crashing" at the pop star's Tribeca abode with her girls after the famous former flames agreed to a court order to temporarily keep the children in the state.

Article continues below advertisement
sopheiturner joejonas pp
Source: MEGA

The actress was spotted carrying her daughter in new photos captured Wednesday.

Jonas and Turner share Willa, 3, and 14-month-old Delphine. Their youngest child's name was revealed in court docs as part of their divorce battle.

On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star flashed a quick smile at photogs before putting the girls in the back of a black SUV following a sleepover the night before. A man was seen loading the car with a fold-up crib and two suitcases.

In the photos published by Daily Mail, Turner sported a bare face and casual attire while also wearing her diamond wedding ring. The Another Me actress later removed the piece of jewelry when she was spotted in the city with a pal that afternoon.

Article continues below advertisement
sophieturner
Source: MEGA

Turner's divorce from Jonas is ongoing after he filed in Miami.

Swift, for her part, did not appear to be with Turner this morning, having returned on Tuesday after spending a portion of her weekend in Kansas City with NFL star beau Travis Kelce. Last week, Turner was seen with Swift, who dated Jonas years ago, at Via Carota in Manhattan.

As we previously reported, Turner has been trying to move her divorce case to the United Kingdom weeks after Jonas filed paperwork to legally end their union in Florida.

MORE ON:
Sophie Turner
Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift mega
Source: MEGA

Swift previously dated Jonas years ago but is now linked to Travis Kelce.

The exes have since agreed to an interim consent order to keep the girls in New York for the time being.

Shortly after their divorce bombshell, the breakup reached a boiling point when Turner sued Jonas for wrongful retention of their kids, claiming he was withholding their passports. The star also said she learned about their divorce through the media, however those allegations were disputed by the boy bander.

Article continues below advertisement
sophieturner
Source: MEGA

A rep for Jonas said Turner was "aware" that he was going to file for divorce.

"Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce," a rep for Jonas told PEOPLE. "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this week that Turner filed court papers in Miami seeking to postpone the divorce case until the custody of their daughters is resolved in federal court.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.