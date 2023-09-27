Sophie Turner 'Crashing' at Taylor Swift's Townhouse After She and Ex Joe Jonas Agreed to Keep Daughters in NYC
Sophie Turner was seen leaving Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse with her two daughters on the heels of her messy split from estranged husband Joe Jonas.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Joan star is rumored to be "crashing" at the pop star's Tribeca abode with her girls after the famous former flames agreed to a court order to temporarily keep the children in the state.
Jonas and Turner share Willa, 3, and 14-month-old Delphine. Their youngest child's name was revealed in court docs as part of their divorce battle.
On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star flashed a quick smile at photogs before putting the girls in the back of a black SUV following a sleepover the night before. A man was seen loading the car with a fold-up crib and two suitcases.
In the photos published by Daily Mail, Turner sported a bare face and casual attire while also wearing her diamond wedding ring. The Another Me actress later removed the piece of jewelry when she was spotted in the city with a pal that afternoon.
Swift, for her part, did not appear to be with Turner this morning, having returned on Tuesday after spending a portion of her weekend in Kansas City with NFL star beau Travis Kelce. Last week, Turner was seen with Swift, who dated Jonas years ago, at Via Carota in Manhattan.
As we previously reported, Turner has been trying to move her divorce case to the United Kingdom weeks after Jonas filed paperwork to legally end their union in Florida.
The exes have since agreed to an interim consent order to keep the girls in New York for the time being.
Shortly after their divorce bombshell, the breakup reached a boiling point when Turner sued Jonas for wrongful retention of their kids, claiming he was withholding their passports. The star also said she learned about their divorce through the media, however those allegations were disputed by the boy bander.
"Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce," a rep for Jonas told PEOPLE. "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this week that Turner filed court papers in Miami seeking to postpone the divorce case until the custody of their daughters is resolved in federal court.