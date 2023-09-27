Sophie Turner 'Crashing' at Taylor Swift's Townhouse After She and Ex Joe Jonas Agreed to Keep Daughters in NYC

Jonas and Turner share Willa, 3, and 14-month-old Delphine. Their youngest child's name was revealed in court docs as part of their divorce battle.

On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star flashed a quick smile at photogs before putting the girls in the back of a black SUV following a sleepover the night before. A man was seen loading the car with a fold-up crib and two suitcases.

In the photos published by Daily Mail, Turner sported a bare face and casual attire while also wearing her diamond wedding ring. The Another Me actress later removed the piece of jewelry when she was spotted in the city with a pal that afternoon.