Hold It!: Sophie Turner Demands Joe Jonas' Florida Divorce Be Put on Hold Until Federal Judge Rules on Her Custody Lawsuit
Sophie Turner wants to put the divorce filed by her estranged husband Joe Jonas on hold until a federal court can rule on her custody lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
As we previously reported, Turner's lawsuit accused Jonas of refusing to return their daughter's passports in an attempt to block them from returning to England.
In newly filed court documents, filed in Miami Dade County, Turner asked the judge to stay the divorce battle.
“The Mother has also submitted her Hague Convention Application for Return to the Central Authority for England & Wales seeking the return of the children to England,” Turner's motion read. “In accordance with the Convention, the Central Authority for England & Wales which has transmitted the Application to the United States Department of State, serves as the United States Central Authority,”
“The objects of the Convention are as follows: (1) to secure the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained in any Contracting State; and (2) to ensure that rights of custody and of access under the law of one Contracting State are effectively respected in other Contracting States.”
The Game of Thrones star filing also included a letter from Steven Anderson, the director of the U.S. State Department’s Office of Children Issues informing the judge that the children, Willa and Delphine, are the subject of an “international child abduction” case under the Hague Convention.
“This fact may affect your administration of the custody proceeding before you,” the two-page letter addressed to 11th Judicial Circuit Judge David Young stated.
Jonas, 34, filed for divorce earlier this month and has been looking after his two daughters while Turner worked on a television project in England.
Turner claimed she was blindsided by the divorce and accused the singer of “refusing” to ship the kids overseas to be with her. Jonas claimed his ex was playing the system and the public.
"After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” Jonas' rep said in a lengthy statement obtained by TMZ.
“Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”
The feuding couple have however agreed to keep the children in New York pending the outcome of the federal lawsuit.