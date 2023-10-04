Sophie Turner Looks Tense Before Facing Off With Ex Joe Jonas in Bitter Custody War

Sophie Turner appeared stressed before heading into court to face off against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, in their ongoing divorce and custody battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Turner, 27, was spotted leaving her Manhattan crash pad at Taylor Swift's home and arriving separately from her ex at the offices of Wilmer Hale in New York's Financial District on Wednesday. This marks the former couple's first attempt to hash out their divorce agreement, which has turned nasty with Turner accusing Jonas, 34, of abducting their kids and holding their passports hostage.