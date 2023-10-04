Sophie Turner Looks Tense Before Facing Off With Ex Joe Jonas in Bitter Custody War
Sophie Turner appeared stressed before heading into court to face off against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, in their ongoing divorce and custody battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Turner, 27, was spotted leaving her Manhattan crash pad at Taylor Swift's home and arriving separately from her ex at the offices of Wilmer Hale in New York's Financial District on Wednesday. This marks the former couple's first attempt to hash out their divorce agreement, which has turned nasty with Turner accusing Jonas, 34, of abducting their kids and holding their passports hostage.
The Game of Thrones actress looked anxious as she emerged from the pop star's penthouse wearing relaxed-fit jeans, a white t-shirt, and a hunter-green sweater.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Turner and Jonas separately arriving outside the law offices, and neither appeared ready for the showdown. Each had their legal team in tow.
Jonas seemed casual and carefree in off-white jeans and a long-sleeved button-down. The musician, who accessorized with sunglasses, is allegedly prepared to 50/50 custody of their daughters — Willa, 3, and their one-year-old Delphine, whose name was recently discovered in court documents.
Jonas and Sophie have been at odds over their girls and which country they should be hashing out their divorce in.
Jonas filed for divorce earlier last month in Miami. As RadarOnline.com reported, the British actress filed divorce papers three days later in the United Kingdom and argued that her ex had not yet established residency in Florida.
She said the couple had already put down a 10 percent deposit on a $9.1 million “forever’ home in the UK’s Wallingford, Oxford, and, therefore, their divorce should be hashed out there.
Turner and Jonas did agree that the girls would remain in New York until their feud was resolved.
Turner sued Jonas amid their divorce, accusing him of abducting the kids and holding their passports hostage. She claimed he was "refusing" to return their children or send them back to her overseas, where she had been filming.
The actress also alleged she was blindsided by the divorce and found out about the filing after it made headlines — something Jonas' attorney denied.
Jonas hit back, claiming Turner was aware the divorce was coming and argued their kids "are American citizens." He said that if their British mom chooses to live in the U.K. permanently, he's happy to shuttle them internationally.
The musician seemed to take the most issue with Turner's abduction claim.
“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the letter from Jonas' lawyer stated.