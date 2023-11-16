Ne-Yo's Ex Avoids Potential Jail Time After Woman Accusing Her of Violating Restraining Order Blows Off Court

In a court filing, Veronica had accused Bagnerise and Sade's son of attacking her son at a bus stop. "This is the 3rd altercation with my son" and Bagnerise's child, the woman alleged. "All three times [Sade's son] has summoned my son to fight. The last two times he's attacked him without warning. Once at school and once at the bus stop."

Veronica accused Bagnerise of interjecting herself as Bagnerise's son fought the child. Veronica said her child was treated by paramedics for his injuries in court docs.

"[Her son] also made threats to breach my home and inflict harm on my son, myself, my mother, repeatedly, with gunfire," Veronica claimed.