Ne-Yo's Ex Avoids Potential Jail Time After Woman Accusing Her of Violating Restraining Order Blows Off Court
Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise avoided possible jail time after the woman who accused her of violating a temporary protective order was a no-show in court.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned a hearing was scheduled for this month on November 7, but the woman blew off the court date while Bagnerise fights child cruelty charges after alleged incidents involving her son and the woman's child.
In a court filing, Veronica had accused Bagnerise and Sade's son of attacking her son at a bus stop. "This is the 3rd altercation with my son" and Bagnerise's child, the woman alleged. "All three times [Sade's son] has summoned my son to fight. The last two times he's attacked him without warning. Once at school and once at the bus stop."
Veronica accused Bagnerise of interjecting herself as Bagnerise's son fought the child. Veronica said her child was treated by paramedics for his injuries in court docs.
"[Her son] also made threats to breach my home and inflict harm on my son, myself, my mother, repeatedly, with gunfire," Veronica claimed.
A judge granted Veronica a 12-month restraining order in April. Months later, Veronica accused Bagnerise of contempt.
Veronica asked the court to throw Bagnerise in jail over the violations.
In a new development, RadarOnline.com has learned the petition for contempt order has since been dismissed due to Veronica's "failure to appear and proceed" as well as her "failure to prove the occurrence of stalking or domestic violence as set out in the Petition for Temporary Protective Order by a preponderance of the evidence."
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Bagnerise was arrested on charges of cruelty to children – 1st degree, cruelty to children – 3rd degree, and battery back in March.
She was released from custody days later after posting a bond of $31k.
In response to the accusations, Bagnerise released a statement to RadarOnline.com.
"My son was getting bullied and jumped from kids at his school and I only got involved to help and protect him as any mother would," she said. "As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully committed to cooperating with the legal authorities and providing all necessary information to ensure a fair and just resolution."