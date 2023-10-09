Ne-Yo Pleads With Court to Gag Ex Sade Bagnerise From Talking About Custody Battle Weeks After Her Child Cruelty Arrest Was Exposed

Ne-Yo asked the court to order that his ex Sade Bagnerise not be allowed to speak about their court battle publicly — days before he was found to be the biological father of her 2 sons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ne-Yo [real name: Shaffer Smith] pleaded for a confidentiality order and for certain filings to be sealed in his paternity lawsuit.