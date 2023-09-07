Home > Exclusives > Ne-Yo Exclusive Ne-Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sade Bagnerise Arrested On Child Cruelty Charges, Accused of Helping Her Son Fight Classmate at Bus Stop Source: mega; By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 7 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise was taken into custody on charges of cruelty to children after she allegedly helped her son fight another child at the bus stop, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a petition for a temporary protective order filed by a woman named Veronica Madison against Sade.

Source: Fulton County Jail Sade has hired a lawyer to deal with the situation.

In the petition, Veronica claimed Sade and Sade’s son, whom she does not share with Ne-Yo, “premeditated the act” of driving from their home to her neighborhood. She alleged they went to the bus stop, hid behind the bushes, and then attacked her son after he exited the school bus. Veronica said eyewitnesses and camera footage captured Sade allegedly punching Veronica’s son as Sade’s child also fought him.

In the petition, she said witnesses saw Sade “kick and place my son in a chokehold prior to spraying him in the face with pepper spray. Eyewitnesses notified law enforcement at which point [Sade] and her son fled the scene.” Veronica claimed that witnesses stayed on the scene and “gave account of what they saw to police.”

Source: Instagram/theothersade A woman claims Sade and her son attacked her son at the bus stop.

She said paramedics were called to treat her son for pepper spray in his “eyes, hair and on his body.’ Since the alleged incident, Veronica said Sade’s son has continued to make verbal threats via social media. She claims Sade’s child has sent messages and attempted video calls — and even allegedly threatened to “kill my son on video.”

“He’s also made threats to breach my home and inflict harm on my son, myself, my mother, repeatedly, with gunfire," she alleged. Veronica added, “This is the 3rd altercation with my son” and Sade’s child. “All three times [Sade’s son] has summoned my son to fight. The last two times he’s attacked him without warning. Once at school and once at the bus stop.” The mother said her son does not have any interest in fighting with Sade’s son.

In her petition, filed in March 2023, Veronica stated, “[Sade] has been arrested and is currently being held at Fulton County Jail. Charges have also been pressed against the child. Bond conditions state no contact with my family. This [restraining order petition] is being filed to further enforce the ruling." Jail records obtained by RadarOnline.com show Sade was arrested on March 27 on charges of cruelty to children – 1st degree, cruelty to children – 3rd degree, and battery.

Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM/theothersade Ne-Yo and Sade are set to appear in court for mediation this month as part of their custody battle.

Sade was released on March 29 after posting a bond of $31k. Sade tells RadarOnline.com, “My son was getting bullied and jumped from kids at his school and I only got involved to help and protect him as any mother would. As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully committed to cooperating with the legal authorities and providing all necessary information to ensure a fair and just resolution.” As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sade and Ne-Yo are in the middle of a court war over custody of their 2 minor children.

In May, months after Sade’s arrest, Ne-Yo filed a petition for paternity and to establish child support. Ne-Yo said he was the father to Braiden Bagnerise (born in 2021) and Brixton Smith (born in February 2023). However, the singer did ask that a DNA blood analysis test be done to confirm he’s 100% the father of Brixton.

Source: MEGA Sade was released from jail after spending days behind bars.

The singer asked for joint legal and physical custody of the children. In response, Sade demanded primary custody of the children As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the battle with Sade, Ne-Yo reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife Crystal in February. Per the deal, Ne-Yo paid Crystal a $1.6 million lump sum, 1 property, and $20k to help her move. In addition, he agreed to pay her $12k per month in child support for their 3 children.