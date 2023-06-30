Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence On Child Support Lawsuit, Says She Believes Singer Is 'Going Through Midlife Crisis'

She said the court filings have nothing to do with him not providing financial support, claiming that he is only seeking legitimation for legal rights to his kids and so that "both can have his last name," adding that cordial coparenting is their priority.

The Miss Independent hitmaker previously filed docs seeking to be awarded joint physical and legal custody, asking the court to determine a monthly child support rate for their two children, born in 2021 and 2023.

Sade said she turned to social media in an effort to seek support for Ne-Yo, asking fans to be "kind" instead of "tearing him down."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.