Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence On Child Support Lawsuit, Says She Believes Singer Is 'Going Through Midlife Crisis'
Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise addressed their court battle, sharing concerns about the Because of You singer and revealing she apologized to his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, privately for the role she played in the former couple's divorce.
In a newly filed countersuit, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Sade is seeking primary physical custody of the two children she shares with Ne-Yo, agreeing to share joint legal custody.
She also asked to be awarded temporary and permanent child support – along with reimbursement for a fair portion of any medical, educational, extracurricular, insurance, or other expenses.
Sade told the court that Ne-Yo should be awarded every other weekend visitation along with alternating holiday parenting time.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Sade made no mention of Ne-Yo's prior demand for a DNA test on the youngest child but clearly stated, "[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties' minor children."
Sade spoke out about their court proceedings in a statement via Instagram Stories, rushing to his defense and sharing her concerns about the company he keeps.
"In fairness to him, IN THAT REGARD, he has ALWAYS been physically, emotionally and FINANCIALLY responsible for both Braiden and Brixton from the moment he's known about the first pregnancy," she wrote.
Sade said Ne-Yo never denied or questioned either child to her. "This man is and has always been a proud pappy," she continued. "He be scandalous affff lmao but he does right by ALL his kids."
She said the court filings have nothing to do with him not providing financial support, claiming that he is only seeking legitimation for legal rights to his kids and so that "both can have his last name," adding that cordial coparenting is their priority.
The Miss Independent hitmaker previously filed docs seeking to be awarded joint physical and legal custody, asking the court to determine a monthly child support rate for their two children, born in 2021 and 2023.
Sade said she turned to social media in an effort to seek support for Ne-Yo, asking fans to be "kind" instead of "tearing him down."
"I keep trying to talk and knock the sense into him but I need help," she continued. "I genuinely wholeheartedly believe that he is going through a midlife crisis and he won't listen to the FEW OF US who keep trying to help him with accountability and his addiction(s)."
Sade said that all of the people closest to him agree that "NONE OF US can recognize this person he has become." She placed blame on the company he keeps, claiming they encourage his "erratic and embarrassing behavior and [sex] addiction."
Ne-Yo and ex-wife Crystal were married in February 2016 and finalized their divorce in February 2023, six months after she accused him of welcoming a child with another woman.