Ne-Yo's Estranged Wife Crystal Serves Him With Divorce Papers At Georgia Mansion After Accusing Him Of Adultery

Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal Smith had the singer served with divorce papers at a Georgia home only days after she publicly accused him of stepping out on their marriage, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server showed up at a property in Peachtree Corners, Georgia and personally handed Crystal’s paperwork to the singer. The service went down on August 4 only days after she filed the petition.