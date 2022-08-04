Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Files For Divorce, Demands Spousal Support After Adultery Accusations
Ne-Yo has been hit with divorce papers by his estranged wife Crystal Smith only days after she publicly accused him of cheating on her, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Crystal filed a petition for divorce on August 1. She listed the date of marriage as February 20, 2016.
The filing stated, “the parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”
The exes share three minor children Shaffer Smith Jr., Roman Smith and Isabella Smith. Crystal said she is not currently pregnant.
Crystal said she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” She adds, “[Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.”
In the petition, she demands the court award her temporary and permanent alimony in all forms from [Ne-Yo] for her support and maintenance. Crystal wants Ne-Yo to pay both child and spousal support.
Crystal said she is unemployed because they agreed she’d raise their kids. She said her estranged husband pulls in a “significant self-employment income” as a singer, producer, and write.
She said the kids are currently living with her and believes the court should award her primary physical custody. The filing stated she agrees to joint legal custody with Ne-Yo.
Further, Crystal said she wants all separate property she brought into the marriage awarded to her.
“[Crystal] requests that [Ne-Yo] be solely responsible for any and all debts and obligations independently acquired by [Ne-Yo] and that [Ne-Yo] hold [Crystal] harmless for any such debts or obligations,” the filing read.
In regard to property, they acquired during the marriage, Crystal wants an “equitable division.” Crystal also wants Ne-Yo to pay her $25k to cover her legal bills.
“Due to the disparity in income, [Crystal] moves the Court for an award of attorney fees on account in the amount of $25,000 as temporary attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation so that [Crystal] may pursue her claims for divorce with the opportunity to be effectively represented by counsel and properly protect her interests,” the filing read.
Ne-Yo has yet to respond in court.
Over the weekend, Crystal went off on Ne-Yo writing, “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”
Ne-Yo responded in a Tweet, "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”