"8 years of lies and deception," she wrote in a lengthy message shared to her social media on Saturday, July 30. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected. .. every last one of them!"

Adding insult to injury, Smith hinted Ne-Yo had asked her to stay with him after she found out about his alleged infidelity, noting that she believes that is the "mentality of a narcissist."

"I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't," she continued. "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."