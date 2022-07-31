FBI Refuses To Give Up Hunt To Solve Jimmy Hoffa Disappearance On 47th Anniversary Of Murder Mystery

Unfortunately, the other prevailing theory is that Hoffa was killed and then his body was burned, destroying all evidence of the alleged crime.

"He was most likely incinerated and there is no body and we have been running around for fifty years looking for a body that doesn't exist," Detroit crime investigator Scott Burnstein.

Burnstein added that the Detroit crime family suspected to be involved in Hoffa's disappearance could have easily handled the hit, describing them as having a "PhD in Mafia murder."

"No member of this crime family has been indicted nor convicted of a homicide in almost 100 years," he continued. "This is a group that knows what they are doing, which is why they were tasked with getting rid of Hoffa and they did it to the best of their ability and frankly, they didn't need any help."