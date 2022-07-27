‘Sweet, Caring, And Kind’ Oregon Teenager Found Murdered Week After Reportedly Accepting Ride Home From Work

According to surveillance video obtained by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to track Hanks movements for about the following two hours, and they noted a burgundy Saturn Outlook repeatedly appeared in footage that day along the teenager’s usual route, court documents obtained by The News-Review show.

Investigators believe at one point during her walk, Hanks accepted a ride and got into the Saturn SUV, and she was later seen in surveillance footage in the vehicle’s front passenger seat with the window down, the documents state.