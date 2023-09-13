Home > Exclusives > Ne-Yo Exclusive Ne-Yo’s Ex-GF Pleads With Judge To Remove Ankle Bracelet After Arrest for Alleged Child Cruelty, Says She Can’t Find Work Source: MEGA; @ITSBIGSADE/INSTAGRAM Sade faces two charges of cruelty to children. By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 13 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend and mother to two of his children has pleaded with a judge to remove her ankle monitoring bracelet to help her find work — after she was arrested for allegedly helping her son fight his classmate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sade Bagnerise has filed a motion to modify her bond conditions.

Source: @ITSBIGSADE/INSTAGRAM Sade has two minor children with Ne-Yo.

As we first reported, on March 28, Sade was arrested on charges of cruelty to children 1st degree, cruelty to children 3rd degree, and battery. Sade spent a couple of days behind bars and then was released on $31k bond. She was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet as part of her release.

Source: MEGA Ne-Yo has remained silent about the arrest.

In her new motion, Sade said she has been “unable to obtain the gainful employment needed to support her family due to the current special conditions of this bond.” Sade pleaded with the court to remove the bracelet so she can find a job. The judge has yet to rule.

As we first reported, on top of the arrest, Sade was hit with a restraining order by the mother of her son’s classmate. In the petition, filed by the other mom, Sade was accused of helping her son attack the other child at a bus stop. The other mom claimed Sade and her son hid behind bushes and then attacked her son. She said witnesses watched Sade punch her son and helped her son fight the child.

Source: MEGA Sade disputed the claims to RadarOnline.com.

The mother claimed Sade kicked and placed “my son in a chokehold prior to spraying him in the face with pepper spray. Eyewitnesses notified law enforcement at which point [Sade] and her son fled the scene.” In the restraining order, the mother said paramedics were called to treat her son’s injuries. She said witnesses stayed on the scene and told authorities what happened.

The mother said Sade’s son even continued to harass her son online after the attack. “He’s also made threats to breach my home and inflict harm on my son, myself, my mother, repeatedly, with gunfire," she alleged.

Source: @ITSBIGSADE/INSTAGRAM Sade posted videos on her social media claiming the alleged victim was the actual bully.

The mom added in the filing, “This is the 3rd altercation with my son” and Sade’s child. “All three times [Sade’s son] has summoned my son to fight. The last two times he’s attacked him without warning. Once at school and once at the bus stop.” The mom said in the petition, filed in March, “[Sade] has been arrested and is currently being held at Fulton County Jail. Charges have also been pressed against the child. Bond conditions state no contact with my family. This [restraining order petition] is being filed to further enforce the ruling."

Sade told RadarOnline.com about the arrest, “My son was getting bullied and jumped from kids at his school and I only got involved to help and protect him as any mother would. As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully committed to cooperating with the legal authorities and providing all necessary information to ensure a fair and just resolution.” As we first reported, Ne-Yo and Sade are currently involved in their own court battle over custody.