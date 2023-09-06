Ne-Yo and His Ex-Girlfriend Ordered to Face Off in Attempt to Hash Out Child Support Issues as Bitter Court War Rages On

Ne-Yo and his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise will have to appear for a vis-à-vis meeting later this month as their court war continues, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia judge has ordered the former flames to appear for a mediation held on or before September 22 in an attempt for the duo to work out their issues before hearing their arguments.