Ne-Yo and His Ex-Girlfriend Ordered to Face Off in Attempt to Hash Out Child Support Issues as Bitter Court War Rages On
Ne-Yo and his ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise will have to appear for a vis-à-vis meeting later this month as their court war continues, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia judge has ordered the former flames to appear for a mediation held on or before September 22 in an attempt for the duo to work out their issues before hearing their arguments.
As we previously reported, Bagnerise demanded primary custody of the two children she shares with the Because of You hitmaker in June, also seeking monthly child support.
The development emerged after Ne-Yo (real name: Shaffer Smith) filed a paternity and child support lawsuit, stating in a petition obtained by RadarOnline.com that they share two minor children: Braiden, whom they welcomed in 2021, and Brixton, born this February.
Ne-Yo previously asked the court to order a DNA test to be completed on their youngest to confirm paternity, noting he did believe he was the biological father of both.
He also requested for Braiden's last name to be legally changed to Smith while seeking joint physical and legal custody of the two kids. Further, he asked the court to determine child support.
His ex later fired back in a countersuit, demanding primary physical custody while agreeing to share joint legal custody. She said Ne-Yo should be awarded every other weekend visitation, along with alternating holiday parenting time.
As for child support, Bagnerise asked that the court award her temporary and permanent payments in addition to reimbursement for a fair portion of any medical, educational, extracurricular, insurance, or other expenses related to the minor children that she incurs.
She noted, "[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties' minor children."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Now, the exes will have a chance to settle their differences in a mediation conference set to happen sometime this month. "The appearance and participation of all parties is required at the scheduled mediation session," the new document stated.
Bagnerise previously addressed her ongoing court battle with Ne-Yo via Instagram Stories, revealing she apologized to his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, privately for the role she played in the former couple's divorce.
"This man is and has always been a proud pappy. He be scandalous affff lmao but he does right by ALL his kids," she added, asking fans to "be kind" and "find compassion" for the performer while expressing concerns that he is going through "a midlife crisis."