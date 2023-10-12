Home > Exclusives > Ne-Yo Exclusive Ne-Yo’s Ex-GF Accused of Violating Restraining Order Taken Out by Mother of Child She Allegedly Helped Her Son Attack, Facing Jail Time Source: MEGA; @INSTAGRAM/THEOTHERSADE By: Ryan Naumann Oct. 12 2023, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Singer Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise has been dragged back to court over accusations she violated a temporary protective order — as she continues to fight child cruelty charges, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we first reported, back in March, Sade was arrested on charges of cruelty to children – 1st degree, cruelty to children – 3rd degree, and battery.

Source: @INSTAGRAM/THEOTHERSADE Sade said she was defended herself against child cruelty charges claiming she was helping her son with a bully.

She was released from jail days later after she posted a bond of $31k. Details of the arrest were revealed after a woman named Veronica filed a petition for a restraining order against Sade.

Source: @INSTAGRAM/THEOTHERSADE Ne-Yo and Sade recently reached a joint custody deal.

In her filing, Veronica accused Sade and Sade’s son of attacking her son at a bus stop. She claimed Sade and her child hid behind bushes and waited for her son to exit the school bus. Veronica accused Sade of punching her son as Sade’s son fought the child. In addition, Sade allegedly kicked and placed Veronica’s child in a chokehold “prior to spraying him in the face with pepper spray.”

Veronica claimed witnesses saw the incident and the attack was captured on surveillance cameras. Police arrived at the scene, but Sade and her child had fled, Veronica alleged in her suit. In court documents, Veronica said her child was treated by paramedics for his injuries. She said after the alleged attack, her child continued to receive harassing messages from Sade’s son — including alleged threats to “kill my son on video.”

Source: Fulton County Jail Sade's mugshot.

“He’s also made threats to breach my home and inflict harm on my son, myself, my mother, repeatedly, with gunfire," Veronica claimed. Veronica said, “This is the 3rd altercation with my son” and Sade’s child.

“All three times [Sade’s son] has summoned my son to fight. The last two times he’s attacked him without warning. Once at school and once at the bus stop,” she added. In response to the accusations, Sade told RadarOnline.com, “My son was getting bullied and jumped from kids at his school and I only got involved to help and protect him as any mother would. As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully committed to cooperating with the legal authorities and providing all necessary information to ensure a fair and just resolution.”

Source: MEGA Ne-Yo with his ex-wife Crystal Smith.

A judge granted Veronica a 12-month restraining order in April which prohibited Sade from contacting or coming near her or her son. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Veronica recently accused Sade of contempt. She said Ne-Yo’s ex violated a condition of the 12-month order but did not provide details.

Veronica asked the court to throw Sade in jail until she purges herself of contempt. A hearing on the matter has been set for November.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Ne-Yo and Sade recently settled their child custody and support war. The two agreed to share joint custody.