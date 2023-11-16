Tori Spelling's Ex Dean Completes Rehab For Booze and Drug Addiction, Reveals He Was 'Drinking a Fifth of Tequila Every Night'
Tori Spelling's estranged husband, Dean McDermott, spilled all about his addiction battle and crumbled marriage to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress after completing a 40-day stint in rehab, speaking candidly about his booze-fueled rages and the impact they had on his family.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough," the star, who now lives in a sober living home with eight other men, said in a new interview. "It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [prescription meds] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room. That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."
McDermott admitted that depression took over and he could no longer recognize himself in the mirror, RadarOnline.com has learned. "And finally surrendered to the fact that I need help. I wanted to die. I would wake up every morning going, 'S---, I woke up again.'"
As we previously reported, McDermott stunned fans when he announced the former couple's split after 18 years together this past June, telling the world they would continue to co-parent the five children they share (one of whom is his from a past relationship with Mary Jo Eustace). The Canadian actor told Daily Mail their relationship had collapsed, despite their attempts to keep the love alive.
"I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling," he explained amid his budding relationship with new girlfriend Lily Calo.
McDermott said he is desperate to see his kids and has been in contact with Spelling every so often after they all vacated their rented home due to a mold problem this June.
The famous exes had first crossed paths in 2005 while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder, at which time he was still married to Eustace and Spelling to Charlie Shanian.
Spelling and McDermott went on to tie the knot in May 2006.
He said their marital woes reached a boiling point in recent years, sharing that he and Spelling have stayed in separate bedrooms since 2017 due to her constantly letting pets, including a pig and a chicken, sleep in their room. McDermott said they became more like roommates instead of lovers.
Despite going their separate ways, McDermott said Spelling was always looking out for him over the years. "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he shared.
"It was a total fairytale. I mean, it was a beautiful love story. Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible," McDermott said in the wake of their split.