Tori Spelling's Ex Dean Completes Rehab For Booze and Drug Addiction, Reveals He Was 'Drinking a Fifth of Tequila Every Night'

Tori Spelling's estranged husband, Dean McDermott, spilled all about his addiction battle and crumbled marriage to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress after completing a 40-day stint in rehab, speaking candidly about his booze-fueled rages and the impact they had on his family.

"Alcohol made me feel good enough," the star, who now lives in a sober living home with eight other men, said in a new interview. "It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [prescription meds] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room. That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."