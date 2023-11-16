Russian Soldier Accuses Putin of Sending 'Children to Slaughter' Without Weapons on Ukraine Front Lines: Report

"There are 18-year-old children, untrained, who died here, who only joined this Kamchatka Battalion," the solider continued. "They've been on the firing range for four days."

The solider claimed that the ill-equipped "children" were defenseless and "didn't even shoot, because there was no ammunition."

"And they sent them all to the front line," the solider added. "They sent the Kamchatka Battalion to the front line."