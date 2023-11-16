Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Russian Soldier Accuses Putin of Sending 'Children to Slaughter' Without Weapons on Ukraine Front Lines: Report

russian soldiers drug use
Source: MEGA

A Russian solider accused Vladimir Putin of sending 'children to slaughter' without weapons in Ukraine.

By:

Nov. 15 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A Russian solider accused Vladimir Putin of sending ammo-less "children to slaughter" to fight his war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The solider's claims were shared in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin body double reprimand two hours after embarrass mistake
Source: MEGA

A Russian solider accused Putin of sending 'children to slaughter' in Ukraine.

In the video shared by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko, an alleged Russian soldier complained of troops being sent to fight without adequate training or weapons.

"I am recording this video on behalf of the Kamchatka Battalion, who were sent to slaughter, who were just sent to death, who are not even trained," read the video's translated caption.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin removes upper age limit new soldiers russian troops decimated ukraine jpg
Source: MEGA

The solider said '18-year-olds' with days worth of training were sent to the front lines.

"There are 18-year-old children, untrained, who died here, who only joined this Kamchatka Battalion," the solider continued. "They've been on the firing range for four days."

The solider claimed that the ill-equipped "children" were defenseless and "didn't even shoot, because there was no ammunition."

"And they sent them all to the front line," the solider added. "They sent the Kamchatka Battalion to the front line."

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin body double reprimand two hours after embarrass mistake
Source: MEGA

The solider, who claimed to be with the Kamchatka Battalion, claimed troops had to buy 'warm clothes' with their own money.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin

"We were sent here empty-handed. We have no food, no drink, no radio, no thermal cameras. We have nothing," the solider continued. "We buy radios at our own expense."

The solider further alleged that Putin's troops have been forced to buy basic necessities, such as warm clothing, out of their own pocket.

"We buy clothes at our own expense. Socks, warm clothes. We buy everything at our own expense with money we have to provide for our families."

Article continues below advertisement
russian soldiers drugs
Source: MEGA

The solider claimed Russian troops were defenseless because they had 'no ammunition.'

The solider continued to ramble off a list of crucial supplies like "batteries, radios, gear" with their military checks.

"One thermal imager costs 180,000 rubles. We can't afford even one thermal imager," the solider said before later adding, "People are dying. People are untrained. No equipment."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

The disturbing video followed reports of a video that appeared to show Putin's young troops "confused" and shooting at each other. Additional claims reported rampant drug use among the "bored" and desperate Russian soldiers. A popular drug of choice was reportedly a synthetic substance known as "salt" that induced hallucinations and paranoia.

Russian soldiers who were caught inebriated or appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol were reportedly considered "expendable" and were allegedly being placed in a special unit dubbed "Storm Z."

Being ordered to fight with Storm Z was considered a death sentence, as the unit was sent on highly-dangerous missions.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.