Russian Soldier Accuses Putin of Sending 'Children to Slaughter' Without Weapons on Ukraine Front Lines: Report
A Russian solider accused Vladimir Putin of sending ammo-less "children to slaughter" to fight his war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The solider's claims were shared in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
In the video shared by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko, an alleged Russian soldier complained of troops being sent to fight without adequate training or weapons.
"I am recording this video on behalf of the Kamchatka Battalion, who were sent to slaughter, who were just sent to death, who are not even trained," read the video's translated caption.
"There are 18-year-old children, untrained, who died here, who only joined this Kamchatka Battalion," the solider continued. "They've been on the firing range for four days."
The solider claimed that the ill-equipped "children" were defenseless and "didn't even shoot, because there was no ammunition."
"And they sent them all to the front line," the solider added. "They sent the Kamchatka Battalion to the front line."
- Video Captures Russian Soldiers' 'Confusion' As They Shoot at Each Other: Report
- 'You Are All Cannon Fodder': Russian Soldiers Attack Top Officer After Being Told They Will 'Face Slaughter' In Ukraine
- Graphic Video Shows Russian 'Deserters' Being Executed by Putin's Troops While Trying to Flee Ukraine Battlefield
"We were sent here empty-handed. We have no food, no drink, no radio, no thermal cameras. We have nothing," the solider continued. "We buy radios at our own expense."
The solider further alleged that Putin's troops have been forced to buy basic necessities, such as warm clothing, out of their own pocket.
"We buy clothes at our own expense. Socks, warm clothes. We buy everything at our own expense with money we have to provide for our families."
The solider continued to ramble off a list of crucial supplies like "batteries, radios, gear" with their military checks.
"One thermal imager costs 180,000 rubles. We can't afford even one thermal imager," the solider said before later adding, "People are dying. People are untrained. No equipment."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The disturbing video followed reports of a video that appeared to show Putin's young troops "confused" and shooting at each other. Additional claims reported rampant drug use among the "bored" and desperate Russian soldiers. A popular drug of choice was reportedly a synthetic substance known as "salt" that induced hallucinations and paranoia.
Russian soldiers who were caught inebriated or appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol were reportedly considered "expendable" and were allegedly being placed in a special unit dubbed "Storm Z."
Being ordered to fight with Storm Z was considered a death sentence, as the unit was sent on highly-dangerous missions.