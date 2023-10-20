Bored Russian Soldiers Turn to Using Drugs to Pass Time on the Front Line
Bored Russian soldiers have turned to drug use to pass time on the front lines in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vladimir Putin's troops reportedly smoked a "salt" narcotic that induces paranoia and hallucinations.
According to a report from the independent Russian newspaper Verstka, the outlet concluded that drugs are easily accessible for soldiers in Ukraine after interviewing dozens of servicemen, residents, and drug users in Russian-occupied areas.
"They do drugs out of boredom," a soldier told the outlet while they added that waiting for action was "a lot worse" than the adverse effects of drug use.
"War is when you're constantly waiting for something, occasionally praying for it all to be over," the soldier continued. "When I was smoking salt in the dugout, I didn't give a f--- about a possible freakout [bout of paranoia]. The boredom's a lot worse."
The independent outlet reported that one in 10 soldiers used marijuana, while others smoked "salt," a synthetic drug called alpha-PVP.
One soldier recalled smoking the synthetic substance off the lid of a jar through a ballpoint pen before chasing it down with vodka.
Another soldier likened using access to drugs in Ukrainian trenches to Las Vegas.
"It's like in Las Vegas," the service member said as they recalled a comrade bringing back a gram of "salt."
The soldier explained that the troops' close proximity to each other meant that soldiers were aware of each other's drug use, including high-ranking Russian military members.
Military commanders and officers on the front lines in Ukraine allegedly looked the other way in regard to soldiers abusing drugs so long as they "don't bother anyone." Soldiers additionally confirmed that drugs were easily accessible and could be found in all Russian trenches.
Drug couriers routinely brought paraphernalia to the frontlines through deliveries of equipment disguised as "gunpowder" or rather amphetamines, "pinecones" which was code for marijuana and the notorious "salt."
Locals assisted drug couriers by delivering the goods to Russian trenches. Paraphernalia was also brought to troops by soldiers who were willing to take the chance at laidback checkpoints.
Russian soldiers have also used the messaging app Telegram to purchase illicit substances. Given that Putin's troops can earn up to 200,000 rubies a month, which was four times the average salary back home, the bored soldiers' extra cash funded their frontline habits.
While drug use appeared to be commonplace in Russian-occupied territories, other soldiers said they only saw their comrades drink excessively.
"Whether they go on the attack high — f--- knows," the soldier admitted.