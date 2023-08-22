Ukraine is Making 'Gay Super Soldiers' to Fight in War Against Russia, Vladimir Putin Crony Claims
A mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin recently claimed that Ukraine is preparing to introduce “gay super soldiers” into the war against Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come nearly 18 months after Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, former Putin advisor Sergei Markov indicated that the Ukraine military is creating “gay super soldiers.”
Also surprising were Markov’s claims that the United States was involved in the alleged brainwashing plot that sought to turn Ukrainian soldiers “into homosexuals.”
According to Markov, the United States and Ukraine are utilizing "neuro-linguistic programming" and other “brainwashing techniques” to turn Ukrainian soldiers “gay against their will.”
He also likened the “gay super soldiers” to those who fought in ancient Greece.
"Military theorists and historians know which army in Greece was the strongest, remember? The Spartans!” Markov explained. “They were united by a homosexual brotherhood.”
"They were all [homosexuals],” he continued, according to Daily Star. “These were the politics of their leadership. I think they are planning the same for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.”
Markov then indicated that the United Kingdom was also involved in the alleged scheme before adding that other Ukrainian soldiers would be turned into “zombies” and “cult members.”
"They have an artificial political science fascism created by American and British political technologists,” he charged, although it is unclear what evidence Markov used to make the wild claims.
“They will turn them into zombies, into cult members,” he continued. “I think they will force some to become homosexuals."
- Putin’s PREPARE TO DIE Manifesto: Note Found Inside Dead Trooper’s Army Fatigues Tells of Suicide Instructions if Captured
- Russia Accused Of 'Killing Its Own Troops' In Effort To 'Maintain Discipline' As Vladimir Putin's Forces Flee Frontlines Of Ukraine War
- 'Death To The Nazis': Vladimir Putin's Troops Scrawl Propaganda In Ukraine As War Approaches 10-Month Mark
According to Markov, the “gay super soldiers,” “zombies,” and “cult members” will be deployed onto the frontlines of the war in Ukraine “in the spring of 2025.”
"These renewed troops of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, zombified and unified through gay sex, along with cult members ready to sacrifice themselves,” he said this week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“This is what they’re preparing for us in the spring of 2025."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this would not be the first time that Putin and his closest associates accused Ukraine and the United States of being engaged in a wild conspiracy against Russia.
Earlier this year, another Putin crony accused the United States of training “genetically modified mosquitos” to attack Moscow.
"I will name just one Pentagon project, called Allied Insects,” Russian MP Irina Yarovaya charged in July. “How do you assess these risks and threats?”
"How are we prepared? Parliament has established a commission on biological threats,” she continued. “We are waiting for specific proposals to ensure the economic security of our country."
That claim was met with ridicule from Russian citizens to took to social media to undermine Yarovaya’s sensational mosquito allegations.