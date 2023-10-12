Your tip
Video Captures Russian Soldiers' 'Confusion' As They Shoot at Each Other: Report

russian soldiers shoot at each other
Russian soldiers were caught on camera firing at each other.

By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Total "confusion" was on full display in night camera footage that appeared to capture two of Vladimir Putin's soldiers shooting at each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As the Russian soldiers fired at one another, a fighter collapsed before an explosion went off near the second soldier.

russian soldiers shoot at each other
It was unclear where the video was taken but its contents were forwarded to Russia's defense ministry.

While it remains unclear where the footage was captured, Newsweek reportedly contacted the Russian defense ministry regarding the video.

Since Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022, numerous instances of altered, inaccurate, and unverified photos and videos being circulated online have taken place. Often, the materials have been dismissed as propaganda by Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

russian soldiers shoot at each other
Putin issued new orders for 'expendable' soldiers caught drunk on the front lines.

Nonetheless, the disturbing combat footage came amid reports of desperate and ill-equipped Russian troops struggling on the front lines as a paranoid Putin threatens the West with nuclear war.

"Terminally ill" Putin recently issued a disturbing warning to his soldiers who were fond of indulging in too much alcohol. Russian soldiers found to be excessively drunk or displayed belligerent behavior to their superiors were to be rounded up and placed in a special unit called "Storm Z."

russian soldiers shoot at each other
Ukraine has attempted to advance forces as much as possible before the winter.

Soldiers sent to Storm Z units were considered "expendable." Those deployed with the so-called suicide unit could expect to be placed on highly-dangerous missions viewed as an almost guaranteed death sentence.

As Putin's military leaders struggle to get troops in line, the looming threat of muddy fall and harsh winter weather inch closer by the day.

Since early summer, Ukrainian troops have tried to take as much advantage of fair conditions as possible through strategic missions aimed at advancing front lines and liberating Russian-controlled cities.

russian soldiers shoot at each other
Putin was slammed as a 'hypocrite' for calling on Israel and Hamas to space civilian lives.

While Russia met Ukraine with resistance on the southern and eastern fronts, Ukrainian forces were believed to have made headway in the western city of Zaporizhzhia, as well as advances near the Russian-controlled city of Bahkmut, according to the Institute for the Study of War think tank's latest assessment.

The assessment added that the likely advances came "amid reports of deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine" on October 9.

"Exact conditions likely vary along the frontline, though weather conditions are generally worsening," the Institute for the Study of War noted.

Bizarrely, as the Putin's war in Ukraine rages on, the ruthless leader demanded that "women, children, and the elderly" be spared in the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

After Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, which resulted in Israel announcing war on Sunday, Putin called for leaders on both sides to "minimize civilian casualties."

Putin was branded a "hypocrite" for his statement considering the unthinkable loss of life that has taken place in Ukraine under his orders.

