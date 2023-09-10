Factory Inferno: Ukraine Kamikaze Drone Strike Blasts Russian Missile Factory in Second Successive Night of Hits
A crucial parts manufacturing plant for missiles in Russia has been destroyed in a devastating fire caused by kamikaze drones, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Kremniy EL plant, located in the city of Bryansk, went up in flames after being targeted in a second drone attack within days. The plant is known for producing microchips used in Vladimir Putin's Iskander ballistic missiles, which have been used in conflicts, most notably in Ukraine. It also manufactures key hi-tech components for various other weapons.
Reports indicate that two kamikaze drones were aimed at Bryansk, the capital of a Russian region bordering Ukraine.
While one of the drones was successfully intercepted using electronic jamming technology, the other managed to hit the Kremniy EL plant, resulting in a catastrophic explosion.
The ensuing fire was so intense that it required more than 40 firefighters to bring it under control. No casualties were reported from the incident.
The Kremniy EL plant is responsible for producing semiconductor devices, integrated circuits, and power modules for military and civilian applications. It is believed that the main administrative building at the plant was the primary target of the attack.
Regional governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the strike on the facility and assured the public that the blaze had been contained.
The attack on the missile parts plant follows a recent drone strike that caused damage to the main railway station in Bryansk.
While Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, Moscow has been quick to blame Kyiv.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been escalating in recent weeks, reaching its highest rate of attacks since the war began over 18 months ago.
This is not the first time kamikaze drones have caused sizable damage in Russia. Just a day before the incident in Bryansk, a similar attack targeted Putin's war command headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.
The drones triggered a massive explosion, resulting in a large fire near the military HQ, a location that Putin has reportedly visited multiple times during the course of the war.
Earlier in the same week, a drone was downed in close proximity to Putin's secret hunting palace, further highlighting the growing impact of the conflict on Russia's doorstep.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Ukraine successfully attacked one of Putin's key airbases using self-assembled cardboard kamikaze drones.
The Khalino military airfield in Kursk was struck and reportedly destroyed several Russian fighter jets and air defense systems.