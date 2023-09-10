Factory Inferno: Ukraine Kamikaze Drone Strike Blasts Russian Missile Factory in Second Successive Night of Hits

A crucial parts manufacturing plant for missiles in Russia has been destroyed in a devastating fire caused by kamikaze drones, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Kremniy EL plant, located in the city of Bryansk, went up in flames after being targeted in a second drone attack within days. The plant is known for producing microchips used in Vladimir Putin's Iskander ballistic missiles, which have been used in conflicts, most notably in Ukraine. It also manufactures key hi-tech components for various other weapons.