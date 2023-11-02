Cash-Strapped Tori Spelling Locks Lips With CEO After Dean McDermott Split
Move over, Dean McDermott! Tori Spelling's ex isn't the only one who's moved on after ending their 17-year marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 50, was caught in a heated lip-lock with a CEO after a date in Downtown Los Angeles.
Spelling's mystery man is Ryan Cramer, the CEO of the advertising agency Neuron Syndicate Inc. The cash-strapped star, who has been bouncing around from rental properties, cheap motels, and an RV park following her split, was seen holding hands with Cramer after exploring L.A.'s new hotspot Level 8.
The two weren't shy about packing on the PDA either.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Spelling was spotted embracing her new man before locking lips and hopping into the same vehicle. She seemed happy, wrapping her arms around Cramer's neck and flaunting their chemistry for the world to see.
The businessman, who has also worked for Microsoft and Toyota/Lexus, appeared smitten with Spelling. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other as the paparazzi snapped away.
Cramer, however, looks strangely similar to Spelling's ex, with his glasses and salt-and-pepper hair. As for McDermott, he has stepped out with his girlfriend, Lily Calo, several times as his imminent divorce looms.
McDermott, 56, was first photographed with his new lady lover last month, with the pair holding hands while making a bizarre trip to a welfare office in L.A.
- Tori Spelling 'Over' Seeing Estranged Husband Dean McDermott With New Girlfriend Lily Calo as 17-Year Marriage Crumbles
- Dean McDermott All Smiles on Double Date With Girlfriend Lily Calo After Bizarre Visit to Welfare Office During Tori Spelling Separation
- Dean McDermott Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored New GF at Welfare Office After Tori Spelling Split
Spelling was said not to be happy that her estranged husband was throwing his new relationship in her face, so it appears she's getting him back.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” an insider told Us Weekly last week.
"She's over it," shared the source, who also alleged that McDermott "hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated" in June.
The exes share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12. McDermott is also a dad to his son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. According to the insider, Spelling's bond with her babies is stronger than ever without her estranged significant other.
“Tori is focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean," the source shared.
“[Tori] is very protective of her kids. They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” they added. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”