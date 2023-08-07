Tori Spelling Ditches Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for Cheap Motel and RV: 'It Feels Like it's All a Stunt'

Insiders close to the situation told Page Six that Spelling chose to leave Flagg's Bel-Air mansion for a cheap $100 per-night motel and later an RV.

Sources claimed that after the Million Dollar Listing realtor learned of Spelling's alleged evacuation from her mold-infested home, Flagg graciously offered his Los Angeles home to the family while he was out of the country.

While Spelling took Flagg up on the offer, she didn't stay for long.