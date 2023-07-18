Tori Spelling Defends $100-a-Night Motel Stay After Split From Dean McDermott: 'Better on My Own!'
Life comes at you fast, even if you're Tori Spelling. The actress defended her decision to stay in a motel amid her split from estranged husband Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spelling and her five kids were staying at a $ 100-per-night motel in Los Angeles.
The 90210: Beverly Hills alum's new digs were a considerable downgrade from the $165 million mansion she grew up in, thanks to her late father, TV mogul Aaron Spelling. Spelling spoke out about her recent move for the first time since her split, claiming she always "looked better on my own."
According to TMZ, Spelling was tracked down in the parking lot as she left a Target store in the San Fernando Valley on Monday.
The photog proposed his questions to Spelling as an opportunity to "help you get your side of the story across," given recent headlines.
Spelling appeared to be caught off guard by the interaction as she continued to push her full shopping cart through the parking lot.
"Were you blindsided by Dean's post?" a photographer Spelling about her estranged husband's since-deleted Instagram post last month announcing their separation.
Spelling mumbled under her breath as the photog persisted with his line of questioning.
"Is it safe to say you might be getting a divorce?" the photog fired back.
Spelling took a second to respond as she rummaged through her purse. As she straightened her posture to a confident stance, she looked at the camera and responded, "I've always looked better on my own."
Clearly annoyed, Spelling ignored yet another question: "Have you been in contact with [McDermott] at all?"
The photog then asked Spelling about moving herself and her children into a "cheap motel."
Spelling recoiled at the brazen interviewer and shot back, "Are you a parent?"
"You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?" Spelling said as the photog admitted to not having children. "OK, well, you'll understand when you are."
Spelling's impromptu move was allegedly spurred by mold at McDermott's house rather than their split. Either way, the actress appeared to be over questions about her current living situation.