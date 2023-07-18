Tori Spelling Defends $100-a-Night Motel Stay After Split From Dean McDermott: 'Better on My Own!'

Life comes at you fast, even if you're Tori Spelling. The actress defended her decision to stay in a motel amid her split from estranged husband Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Spelling and her five kids were staying at a $ 100-per-night motel in Los Angeles.

The 90210: Beverly Hills alum's new digs were a considerable downgrade from the $165 million mansion she grew up in, thanks to her late father, TV mogul Aaron Spelling. Spelling spoke out about her recent move for the first time since her split, claiming she always "looked better on my own."