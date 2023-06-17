Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Are Officially Going Their 'Separate Ways' Ending Their 18-Year Marriage

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, June 16.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

The post included an image of the ex-couple with four of their five children: Stella, 14, Hatti, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.