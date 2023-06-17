Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Are Officially Going Their 'Separate Ways' Ending Their 18-Year Marriage
Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Tori Spelling, have decided to go their "separate ways" after being married for 18 years and having five children with one another, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, June 16.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
The post included an image of the ex-couple with four of their five children: Stella, 14, Hatti, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.
Rumors that Spelling's 15-year marriage to "sex addict" McDermott was "officially done" have been making the rounds since 2022.
"While the trip is for work, Tori really just needed to get away from Dean," a source connected to Spelling told RadarOnline.
"Her and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried," the insider continued. "But Dean's sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time."
McDermott admitted to cheating on his wife in 2014 on their reality show, True Tori. "I feel shame ... I've never felt shame before."
Spelling told outlets, "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild," adding that the troubled pair had "bonded and solidified as a couple." That is, up until now.
Radar's source revealed, "This time she's done."
"Tori is a mom of five, has a business and is working on new projects," they continued. "She can't just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it — and she needs more emotionally from him, and he can't do that. Some of the stuff I've seen has been sad."
