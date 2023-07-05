Tori Spelling Plotting to Win Back Dean Mcdermott After He Demands Divorce, Telling Friends Split is ‘Temporary’: Sources
Tori Spelling is not ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Dean McDermott, but sources say he’s already made his decision, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the couple, Tori, who was recently spotted moving boxes out of the home they shared and into a friend’s pad, has been telling close pals the breakup is “temporary.”
“Tori packed a few bags, loaded up the kids, and is staying with a friend,” said a source. “She says it’s temporary, that she just needed to get away from Dean.”
However, an insider said, “Dean wants out” of the 17-year marriage immediately and believes he’s already tried to save the relationship.
As we previously reported, last month, Dean posted a divorce announcement on Instagram but then deleted it moments later. It read, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that [Tori] and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own.”
He continued, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”
- Dean McDermott Believes 'Entitled' Tori Spelling Took Him ‘For Granted’: He'll 'Never Be Good Enough for Her,' Says Friend
- Moving in? Tori Spelling and Kids Arrive at Pal's Home With Car Full of Luggage as Dean McDermott's '100% Serious' About Divorce
- Dean McDermott Spotted Moving Boxes Out of Home After Announcing Tori Spelling Divorce
Tori did not post a statement or even acknowledge her husband’s note.
A source told People that the post came out of the blue as friends believed the two were working on their marriage.
“Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months,” said a source. “This feels really out of the blue."
The source added, “If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”
Another source dished, “They were definitely trying in the last few months though, and things felt way less toxic. They also made an effort to make holidays and milestones special, and were much more in tune with each other. It’s been a night-and-day difference from the last couple years.”
A third insider added, "[Dean] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage. He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it."
Last year, a source told RadarOnline.com that the couple were having issues due to Dean's alleged sex addiction which had become "too much for Tori."