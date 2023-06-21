Dean McDermott Spotted Moving Boxes Out of Home After Announcing Tori Spelling Divorce
A ringless Dean McDermott was seen moving items out of his home and into a storage unit after announcing his divorce from his wife of 17 years, Tori Spelling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McDermott, 56, was photographed hauling boxes into the storage unit in Los Angeles on Monday — just two days after revealing their separation. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the actor looked somber without his children or estranged wife by his side.
He wore a white shirt, denim shorts, and Converse sneakers, noticeably slipping off his wedding ring for the outing.
While his bare finger was on display, so was his large tattoo of Spelling. McDermott has several Tori-tribute tattoos, including her face on his tricep. Besides cardboard boxes, Dean was pictured putting items like a hockey stick and sports bag in the storage unit.
McDermott made the divorce announcement over the weekend on Instagram before quickly deleting the post.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote on Saturday.
“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”
Spelling has stayed quiet on the split.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to both Dean and Tori's reps for comment.
Their separation comes as no surprise to RadarOnline.com readers. As this outlet exclusively reported, Spelling was preparing to file for divorce last year, with sources telling us their marriage had been on the rocks for a while.
"Tori and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time," the insider shared.
Their inner circle later confirmed their trial separation.
McDermott and Spelling's divorce also comes on the heels of their money woes being exposed. As this outlet revealed in January, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was accused of owing Uncle Sam more than $1.3 million after being hit with several state and federal tax liens over the years. The alleged unpaid amount is $1,308,442.