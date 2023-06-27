Dean McDermott Believes 'Entitled' Tori Spelling Took Him ‘For Granted’: He'll 'Never Be Good Enough for Her,' Says Friend

Dean McDermott was allegedly "tired" of his "demanding and entitled" wife, Tori Spelling, with insiders spilling their marriage came to a screeching halt when he realized "nothing he ever does will be good enough for her," RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the actor, 56, revealed their divorce over the weekend by posting a statement on social media before bizarrely deleting it. Tori, for her part, has not addressed the split. Now the once-happy pair's inner circle is spilling details about what allegedly broke up their union after saying "I do" 17 years ago.