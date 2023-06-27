Dean McDermott Believes 'Entitled' Tori Spelling Took Him ‘For Granted’: He'll 'Never Be Good Enough for Her,' Says Friend
Dean McDermott was allegedly "tired" of his "demanding and entitled" wife, Tori Spelling, with insiders spilling their marriage came to a screeching halt when he realized "nothing he ever does will be good enough for her," RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the actor, 56, revealed their divorce over the weekend by posting a statement on social media before bizarrely deleting it. Tori, for her part, has not addressed the split. Now the once-happy pair's inner circle is spilling details about what allegedly broke up their union after saying "I do" 17 years ago.
"Dean has changed and worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be but she is still demanding and entitled. Nothing he does or has done will ever be good enough for her," an insider told Daily Mail.
The source also accused Tori of using Dean as a pawn to relive her Beverly Hills, 90210 glory days.
"For a very long time Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant," the source said. "Everyone knew about their issues, and she didn’t play it down, she played it – even going so far to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce."
According to the pal, moves like this "really took a toll on Dean."
It's no secret the couple — who shares five children — struggled financially, with RadarOnline.com detailing their money woes over the years.
"Tori did not feel like Dean was holding his weight at the time," the person spilled. "She kept wanting more and more, and from Tori’s perspective, she always just felt like Dean wasn’t carrying his half. She feels like she had to raise all their children on her own and, for the most part, she is right."
The insider claimed that Tori pressured Dean to provide financially for their family but would get made if acting roles took him away from her or the children.
"She wanted him to start working and bring home money to support their family and he landed major role in a Canadian TV series and some big movie parts," the pal stated. "She wanted him to be a better father to their kids and he has devoted all his free time to them."
The source also alleged that Tori wanted Dean to be "more romantic," adding, "He would go out of his way to bring her flowers, constantly showering he with gifts to show her how much he loved her and it finally sunk in."
The actress, 50, recently reconciled with her estranged mom, Candy, and brother, Randy — a move that the insider said wouldn't have been done without Dean's support.
"Dean was instrumental in helping Tori fix the broken relationship with her mom and brother," they told the outlet. "Tori finally let him love her, and things were going great between them." However, they claim that didn't last long.
"But then she started taking him for granted and it went downhill quickly," the insider shared.
We've reached out to the pair's rep for comment.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote on Saturday. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”
Dean and Tori married in May 2006. They are five kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.
At the time of this post, neither has filed for divorce — but RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Tori was preparing to file for divorce last year, with sources telling us their marriage had been on the rocks for a while.