Moving in? Tori Spelling and Kids Arrive at Pal's Home With Car Full of Luggage as Dean McDermott's '100% Serious' About Divorce
Tori Spelling was spotted arriving at her friend's house with luggage and her children days after Dean McDermott was photographed moving boxes into a storage unit after declaring he was divorcing the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Tori and Dean have been toying with the D-word since 2020, with sources close to the couple telling us the end of their marriage was "imminent."
Days after Dean announced — and deleted — the post that they were ending their 17-year marriage, it appeared they were both making moves on the separation. Tori was spotted unloading a car full of luggage, including toys, tennis rackets, backpacks, and stuffed animals at a pal's Pasadena, California, home on Monday night.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress, 50, looked somber while removing the items in her trunk with their children by her side. She also seemed to be making a statement, wearing a bright yellow hoodie that read: "What the actual f--- is going on."
Despite deleting his divorce announcement over the weekend, sources said Dean is "serious" about ending their marriage.
“[He] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage,” an insider told PEOPLE, spilling why he removed the public announcement.
"He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up," they revealed. "But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”
The exes' inner circle said that Tori and Dean are still living under the same roof — but he's on the hunt for an apartment. RadarOnline.com revealed that the actor moved several boxes of his belongings to a storage unit on Monday afternoon. Dean was, noticeably, not wearing his wedding ring.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean posted to social media Saturday.
“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”
Their separation comes as no surprise, as RadarOnline.com told you first — Tori was preparing to file for divorce last year, with sources telling us their marriage had been on the rocks for a while and Dean's addiction to intimacy was wearing thin.
"Tori and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori," one source shared. "He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time."
Tori has been quiet about the separation. The once-happy couple married in May 2006 and share five minor children — so custody will most likely be an issue. At the time of this post, neither party has filed for divorce.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to their rep for comment.