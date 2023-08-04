Family Feud! Tori Spelling’s Millionaire Mom Candy Offered Daughter a Home but Was Turned Down as ‘90210’ Star Lives in RV
Tori Spelling’s uber-wealthy mother Candy has been hit with backlash after photos showed the 90210 star living in an RV with her five children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The mother-daughter duo has had an extremely rocky relationship for decades. Many have questioned why Candy, 77, hasn’t helped Tori, 50.
Tori famously only received $800k from her father Aaron’s $600 million estate after he passed in 2006. Candy previously claimed Tori had issues with spending money.
Over the year, Tori has been accused of owing debts and faced numerous lawsuits. It wasn’t until her split this year with Dean McDermott that things appeared to get worse.
Last month, Tori and her kids were seen living in a $100-a-night hotel in Los Angeles while Candy purchased a $23 million beachfront home in Malibu in 2019.
Tori claimed the family had to move out of their rental home because of a “mold situation.”
“The mold situation [at her house] is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great,” said a source.
An insider said Tori is “doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids,” and the family views the temporary stay at the trailer park as a “as a mini vacation rather than a living situation.”
However, sources close to Candy spilled to Page Six that the millionaire had offered to help her daughter.
“Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house],” the source told the outlet. The insider said Tori declined her mom’s offer because she “wanted to live in a certain place.”
“[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live,” the source added.
The insider added, “One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard,” the source added.
“My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years,” Candy said after Aaron’s death. “And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that. He [had] just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn’t do anything for her.”