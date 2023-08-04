Family Feud! Tori Spelling’s Millionaire Mom Candy Offered Daughter a Home but Was Turned Down as ‘90210’ Star Lives in RV

The insider added, “One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone. And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard,” the source added.

“My daughter one day decided that she wasn’t speaking to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s continued for the last, oh gosh, four or five years,” Candy said after Aaron’s death. “And it was sad. That’s what killed my husband, actually. He just didn’t want to live after that. He [had] just done everything he could possibly do for his daughter, and she wanted no part of him once he couldn’t do anything for her.”