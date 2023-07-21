Tori Spelling's Estranged Husband Dean McDermott Has 'Issues' With Her Cheap Motel Hopping: 'She's Gone AWOL'
Tori Spelling is fine living with her children in a $100-per-night motel room, but her estranged husband isn't. Dean McDermott has allegedly expressed concern about the actress being holed up in the cheap motel with their five children amid their separation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
And he's not the only one worried. Spelling's best buds are allegedly uneasy about her recent motel stays — but sources say they can't express their concerns because she won't pick up the phone!
“Tori has not been returning calls and has kind of gone AWOL, which has her close friends worried sick,” an insider told Daily Mail on Thursday.
“Dean is also taking up some issue with the kids being with Tori at these motels," they said, adding the actor — who is allegedly dead set on divorce — wants their children to return home.
“He thinks that the kids should be at home and not motel hopping with Tori," the source claimed. "He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.”
Spelling seemed unbothered by her estranged husband's concern, defending her current accommodations just days ago. Jaws dropped when the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was photographed outside a Los Angeles motel — with rooms at $100-per-night — with all of her kids in tow.
Her children didn't seem to mind their home away from home, which is a downgrade from the $165 million mansion that Spelling grew up in.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Spelling and McDermott have been toying with the D-word since 2020, with sources close to the couple telling us the end of their marriage was "imminent." He made it official when he announced their separation on social media before bizarrely deleting it later.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott posted in June. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”
RadarOnline.com was that Spelling is determined to win her estranged husband back, but McDermott is allegedly over their relationship and feels "nothing he ever does will be good enough for her."
They married in May 2006 and share five kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.
At the time of this post, neither has filed for divorce.