Tori Spelling 'Struggling Monetarily' While Living in RV on Campground With Kids: 'Her Financial Troubles Are Real'
Tori Spelling's struggling financially but "doing her best" to take care of her kids while allegedly living in her RV on a campground, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A newly-single Spelling shocked the world when photos floated around showing her living out of the motorhome in an RV park with her five children amid her separation from Dean McDermott.
Shortly after the pictures began circulating, insiders shared that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress' "financial troubles are real."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spelling moved into a $100-per-night motel room before staying at the campground amid her separation following an alleged mold situation at her family home.
“The mold situation [at her house] is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Her post-split stays have been a considerable downgrade from the $165 million mansion she grew up in with her late father, TV mogul Aaron Spelling, with the insider sharing that Tori is "struggling monetarily."
Despite her alleged money woes, the actress is trying to make the living situation fun for her five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.
Spelling is “doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids,” said the source, adding she views her RV stay “as a mini vacation rather than a living situation.”
Photos obtained by Daily Mail on Wednesday showed the star behind the wheel of a Sunseeker E450 RV. Spelling looked somber while unloading camping chairs and a cooler.
It appeared she planned to stay at the trailer park for a while as she set up a stove and massive rug to make the campsite a home.
Her estranged husband's allegedly not happy with their children's living conditions.
"Dean is also taking up some issue with the kids being with Tori at these motels," an insider shared before the campground move. “He thinks that the kids should be at home and not motel hopping with Tori," they added. "He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Spelling and McDermott have been throwing around the D-word since 2020, with those close to the couple telling us the end of their marriage was "imminent." He made it official in June when he announced their separation on social media before later deleting the message.