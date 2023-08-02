On The Move! Tori Spelling Spotted at RV Camp With Kids After $100-Per-Night Motel Stay Following Split

Tori Spelling is on the move! After staying in a $100-per-night motel following her separation from Dean McDermott , the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress collected her five children into an RV and headed to a Los Angeles campground, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A newly single Spelling, 50, was spotted behind the wheel of the Sunseeker E450 RV before pulling up to a campsite in Ventura County with her kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

The actress looked somber while tidying up the motorhome as she put the children to work unloading camping chairs and a cooler.