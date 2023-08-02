On The Move! Tori Spelling Spotted at RV Camp With Kids After $100-Per-Night Motel Stay Following Split
Tori Spelling is on the move! After staying in a $100-per-night motel following her separation from Dean McDermott, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress collected her five children into an RV and headed to a Los Angeles campground, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A newly single Spelling, 50, was spotted behind the wheel of the Sunseeker E450 RV before pulling up to a campsite in Ventura County with her kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.
The actress looked somber while tidying up the motorhome as she put the children to work unloading camping chairs and a cooler.
It appears Spelling and her children plan to stay for a while.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the group made the campground their home by putting a large rug down to cover the dirt and setting up a stove and pop-up table. She also ran to a local Walmart to stock up on supplies with her oldest daughter in tow.
Spelling's post-split digs have been a considerable downgrade from the $165 million mansion she grew up in, thanks to her late father, TV mogul Aaron Spelling.
Just last month, the actress shocked the world when she appeared to be living in a local motel with room rates at $100-per-night.
Her estranged husband reportedly took issue with her hotel-hopping, with Spelling's friends claiming she's gone went MIA amid the split.
“Dean is also taking up some issue with the kids being with Tori at these motels," an insider shared with Daily Mail, adding, “Tori has not been returning calls and has kind of gone AWOL, which has her close friends worried sick."
McDermott — who is allegedly dead set on divorce — reportedly wants their children to return home.
“He thinks that the kids should be at home and not motel hopping with Tori," the source said. "He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Spelling and McDermott have been throwing around the D-word since 2020, with those close to the couple telling us the end of their marriage was "imminent." He made it official when he announced their separation on social media before later deleting the message.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott posted in June. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”
As of this post, neither Spelling nor McDermott has filed for divorce.