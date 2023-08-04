Tori Spelling's Ex Dean McDermott 'Mortified' She's RV-Living With Their Kids, Feels She's 'Doing It for Sympathy'
Tori Spelling has been shacking up in an RV with her five kids after having to vacate her home over a mold infection, infuriating ex-husband Dean McDermott in the process.
"Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori's friends," insiders claimed. "They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money."
The tipsters said McDermott isn't buying rumors about her reported money woes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Tori has been struggling monetarily speaking. The mold situation is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this week. "Tori is staying in an RV with her kids as a mini vacation rather than a living situation, but her financial troubles are real."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and brood had been living in a $100-per-night roadside motel before opting for the motorhome. Prior to that, she opened up about the symptoms she and her loved ones were facing due to the mold.
"Here we are again at Urgent Care," Tori shared in an update. "We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."
McDermott announced they were calling it quits in June, revealing in a now-deleted Instagram post that he and Spelling had "decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."
RadarOnline.com later exclusively learned that Spelling was not ready to throw in the towel on her marriage.
Insiders said that his main focus remains their children, but recent events have upset McDermott. "She is not broke and she has gotten offers from friends to stay at their house," they told the Daily Mail.
"Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child. She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean."
Blame also recently shifted to Tori's mother, Candy Spelling, shortly after the motorhome pictures were published, with many blasting her for allegedly turning a blind eye to her daughter's living situation.
However, Page Six reported that Candy did indeed try to help, having found a place for Tori to live with her grandchildren, but she supposedly refused.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Tori, Candy and Dean for comment.