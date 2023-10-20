Tori Spelling 'Over' Seeing Estranged Husband Dean McDermott With New Girlfriend Lily Calo as 17-Year Marriage Crumbles
Tori Spelling isn't happy that her estranged husband has been throwing his new relationship in her face, RadarOnline.com has learned, with sources spilling she's "over" seeing the photos of Dean McDermott with Lily Calo as their imminent divorce looms.
As this outlet reported, McDermott, 56, has been photographed with his new lady lover out in public several times since last week, including holding hands while making a bizarre trip to a welfare office in Los Angeles.
"Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” an insider told Us Weekly.
As far as how 50-year-old Spelling feels? "She's over it," shared the source, who alleged that McDermott "hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated" in June.
The insider claimed the opposite can be said for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.
“Tori is focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean," the insider told the outlet — and her bond with their five children is stronger than ever.
The exes share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12. McDermott is also a dad to his son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.
“[Tori] is very protective of her kids. They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source said. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”
Spelling had a rocky time since McDermott revealed their split, bouncing around from living in a cheap motel with the kids to an RV at a trailer park.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress was recently forced to evacuate from a rental home after her neighbor, who had an AK-47, was arrested by the SWAT team. On Friday, Spelling was photographed looking at a storage unit and checking out moving trucks.
McDermott shared the separation news four months ago following months of breakup rumors.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in June before deleting the post.
Neither Spelling nor McDermott have filed for divorce, but sources told us an official end of their marriage is "imminent."