Dean McDermott All Smiles on Double Date With Girlfriend Lily Calo After Bizarre Visit to Welfare Office During Tori Spelling Separation
Dean McDermott looked like a love-sick puppy with his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, on a double date after heading to the welfare office for an unknown reason, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
McDermott, 56 — who announced his separation from his wife, Tori Spelling, 50, in June after nearly 20 years of marriage — didn't stay single for long, holding hands with Calo in their first outing last week.
He continued parading his new lover around town on Tuesday afternoon, adding two friends into the mix. In photos obtained by Page Six, McDermott was seen smiling and laughing while hanging out with Calo and another pair in Los Angeles. The actor looked like he didn't have a care in the world and was most certainly not thinking of his estranged wife during the outing.
McDermott appeared to be elevating his look now that he is dating a younger woman. Wearing a Led Zeppelin shirt, a pair of jeans with a belt, and cowboy boots, the father of six paired his attire with a silver hip chain, a black belt, and sunglasses.
His girlfriend slipped into cropped jeans, a green varsity-style jacket, and matching sandals.
This is the second time McDermott has been seen with Calo in public. The Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood star shocked fans when he was spotted holding hands with Calo outside a welfare office in L.A. last week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the new couple stood outside the government office for around 40 minutes.
McDermott was photographed carrying a ton of white envelopes with paperwork inside, which Calo later had a look at. Despite the visit to the government building, McDermott seemed to be in great spirits and even spoke to bystanders before walking inside and exiting 15 minutes later. It is unknown the reason behind the pair's welfare office visit.
Meanwhile, Spelling took the five biological kids she shares with McDermott to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios hours after her estranged husband was spotted on his double date. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has appeared to have had a rocky time since McDermott revealed their split, even seemingly living in a cheap motel and then at a trailer park in her RV with the kids.
During that time, Spelling was photographed leaving a hospital in a wheelchair with a bruise on her face.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott wrote while revealing their separation four months ago.
As of this post, neither has filed for divorce.