Dean McDermott All Smiles on Double Date With Girlfriend Lily Calo After Bizarre Visit to Welfare Office During Tori Spelling Separation

Dean McDermott looked like a love-sick puppy with his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, on a double date after heading to the welfare office for an unknown reason, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

McDermott, 56 — who announced his separation from his wife, Tori Spelling, 50, in June after nearly 20 years of marriage — didn't stay single for long, holding hands with Calo in their first outing last week.